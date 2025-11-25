Arms recovered in Manipur's Churachandpur

Imphal/Churachandpur, Nov 25 (PTI) Security forces have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during an operation in a forest area in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police, BSF, CRPF and army personnel conducted a combing operation in the Bolneo forest area on Monday and seized weapons, a senior officer said.

Based on intelligence inputs, the team also launched another operation at nearby Ningthiching village, but did not find any arms or ammunition.

The recovered items included seven modified projectile launchers, seven country-made single-barrel rifles, two country-made pistols, bombs, two handsets and others, the officer said.

No arrests were made during the operation, he added.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. PTI CORR BDC