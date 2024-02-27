Arms recovered in Manipur's Imphal East

Imphal, Feb 27 (PTI) Combined forces of the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during routine search operations at Sabungkhok Khunao Chanung ridge in Imphal East district, police said on Tuesday.

The recovered items, which were found on Monday, included three improvised long-range mortar, two empty cases of improvised long-range mortar, three live rounds of mortar, a 9mm pistol along with magazine, three live grenades, one live two-inch mortar round, one 12 bore single barrel gun and 12 live bore rounds. PTI COR MNB