Arms recovered, three held in Assam

Diphu (Assam), Feb 25 (PTI) Three persons were arrested after a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, a joint operation by the police and CRPF, led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Nayanmoni Barman, was launched in Diphu on Saturday night.

After the interrogation, the accused led the police team to a spot where weapons were hidden in bamboo thickets, a senior officer said.

The weapons, wrapped in a plastic packet, include an AK series rifle with its magazine, three pistols and three live hand grenades along with two mobile phones.

A case has been registered at Diphu Police Station under various sections of the Arms Act of 1959. PTI CORR DG BDC