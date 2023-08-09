Arms smuggler arrested in UP's Ballia with 7 guns

Ballia (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested an arms smuggler of Bihar with seven firearms in his possession, an officer said.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said that Hasan, an arms smuggler, was arrested by a joint team of Special Operations Group and Narhi Police near Ghazipur border.

Hasan was coming from Ghazipur side on a motorcycle with a bag carrying illegal arms when he was arrested, he said.

Five 9mm pistols, five magazines, and two pistols of .32 bore were recovered from his possession.

Hasan is a resident of Siwan district's Habib Nagar in Bihar, said the SP.

Hasan used to bring pistols from Bihar and sell them at a high price in many districts of Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

He has supplied more than 200 illegal pistols in last five years, he added. PTI COR CDN CDN VN VN