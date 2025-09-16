Arms smuggling bid foiled along IB in Jammu; one AK assault rifle seized

Jammu, Sep 16 (PTI) Security forces on Tuesday thwarted an arms smuggling attempt along the International Border in R S Pura sector here by recovering an AK assault rifle along with a magazine, officials said.

The recovery was made in a joint search operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and police from Arnia after getting information about suspicious movement, the officials said.

They said the search operation in the area was still continuing when last reports were received. PTI TAS TAS DV DV