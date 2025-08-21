Arms supplier among two arrested in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Aug 21 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with a firearm and ammunition here on Wednesday night, a senior police officer said.

SP (City) Kumar Shivashish said acting on a tip-off about a possible criminal act being planned at the Railway High School ground, a police raid team was constituted under the leadership of DSP (Law and Order) Tauquir Alam.

The team led by officer-in-charge of Bagbeda police station Krishna Yadav raided the spot and apprehended two persons, including an arms supplier, and recovered a loaded country-made pistol and a live cartridge of 7.65 mm bore, the SP said at a press conference here.

The arrested duo was identified as Badshah Khan alias Raja (30) and Vishnu Singh alias Anda (25), he said.

According to the police, Vishnu Singh, a native of Bihar, had a history of supplying firearms in Bagbeda area. He allegedly sold the recovered pistol to Badshah Khan for Rs 5,000.

A total of 11 criminal cases, including snatching and theft, have been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act at Bagbeda police station. PTI BS MNB