Arms supplier held after encounter in southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) A man wanted in a recent firing incident in Taimur Nagar on the night of Diwali was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in southeast Delhi, an official said on Monday.

Police laid a trap near Aastha Kunj Park after receiving inputs that Tejas alias Bharat (28), an arms supplier who has been on the run for the past five days, was in the area, they said.

"When the police team tried to intercept him, Tejas opened fire on them. One of the bullets struck the bullet-proof jacket of a head constable," a senior police officer said.

In retaliation, the police team fired back at him in self-defence, hitting him in his left leg. He was overpowered and immediately taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment, the officer said.

Police recovered a country-made pistol, three live cartridges, and two empty shells from the spot.

Investigations revealed that Tejas is a registered "bad character" with a history of nine criminal cases, including those under sections of attempt to murder, the Arms Act, and the Excise Act.

Tejas was allegedly involved in a firing incident reported in Taimur Nagar, who is from the area, on the night of Diwali and had been absconding since then.