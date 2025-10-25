Arms supplier, known to brandish weapons on social media, injured in encounter in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) A suspected arms supplier known for displaying illegal weapons on social media was injured in an exchange of fire with police in south Delhi's Mehrauli area in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.

A police constable also sustained a bullet injury during the encounter.

A police team laid a picket near Lado Sarai Smashan Ghat Road on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday based on inputs about a criminal's movement in the area.

Around 3.15 am, a person on a motorcycle was signalled to stop. He tried to flee, lost control, and opened fire at the police team, police said.

Police said the officers repeatedly warned him to surrender, but he continued firing due to which police retaliated in self-defence, injuring the suspect in his right leg, officials said.

During the exchange of fire, bullets struck the bulletproof jackets of Sub-Inspector SI Naveen and Head Constable HC Ravinder, preventing serious injuries.

However, HC Ravinder sustained a bullet injury on his left arm and was shifted to Max Hospital, Saket, while the accused was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

Police said two automatic pistols, loaded magazines, and four empty cartridges were recovered from the spot. The crime and forensic science laboratory teams examined the scene and collected samples.

Police said Kanishk alias Koku alias Vishal alias Koku Pahadiya is a registered "bad character" at Ambedkar Nagar police station and has been involved in at least 13 criminal cases, including robbery, snatching, theft, and under the Arms Act.

Officials added that Koku was known for displaying illegal weapons on social media. Several of his photos and videos brandishing firearms were found on Instagram, and a takedown request has been sent to the platform.

"In 2024-25, Delhi Police registered 41 cases under the Arms Act against individuals displaying illegal weapons on social media in south Delhi. A total of 33 adults and eight minors were apprehended, and 34 firearms along with seven knives were recovered," a senior officer said.

He added that the Social Media Surveillance Team continues to monitor online platforms for such content.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act has been registered at Mehrauli police station, and further investigation is underway to locate his associates and find out where he sourced firearms. PTI SSJ ARB SKY SKY