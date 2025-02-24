Arms supplier of Baba Safidon gang held in Mumbai

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a key member of the Baba Safidon gang, who was also the main supplier of illegal firearms for the group, police said on Monday.

Bhola Shankar (26) was apprehended in Mumbai while trying to flee to Dubai, an official said, adding he has been brought to Delhi for further investigation.

According to police, Shankar, a resident of Haryana's Jind, was wanted in five cases in Delhi and Haryana.

Shankar and his associates looted Rs 7.5 lakh worth of foreign currency from an exchange office in Delhi's Vasant Kunj on February 14. Two of his accomplices were held soon after, but Shankar had managed to evade arrest.

"Our team tracked Shankar's hideout at Andheri East in Mumbai. An operation led to his arrest near a hotel before he could board a flight to Dubai," the official said.

Police said Shankar was earlier arrested for possessing two illegal firearms but absconded, prompting the court to issue an arrest warrant. He was also involved in the armed robbery of a car in June 2024.