Arms trafficker with interstate links held in Delhi, two pistols seized

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested an alleged supplier of illegal firearms from northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, and recovered two sophisticated pistols and six live cartridges from his possession, an official said on Saturday.
The accused, identified as Ankit (26) alias Munna -- resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh -- is allegedly linked with an interstate arms trafficking racket, he said.
During interrogation, the accused revealed he had entered the illegal arms trade after release from jail and was supplying firearms in Delhi-NCR, police said.
He also disclosed that he procured weapons from another supplier identified as Sonu alias Kale, they added.
According to the police, Ankit is a habitual offender with six previous criminal cases registered against him, including cases of murder, robbery, Arms Act violations and offences under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.
On January 2, police received specific inputs about an Uttar Pradesh-based arms supplier expected to arrive near Shastri Park Metro Station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said.
Subsequently, a police team laid a trap in the area. "The suspect reached the spot in an auto-rickshaw and was identified by a secret informer. He tried to evade arrest but was overpowered after a brief chase," the officer said.
A search led to the recovery of two sophisticated pistols -- one of STAR make, and another of BERETTA make -- along with six live cartridges, police said.
A case has been registered in this connection under relevant sections of the Arms Act and further investigation is underway.
Police said efforts are on to identify and apprehend other members of the interstate arms supply network.