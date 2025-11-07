Army apprehends Bangladeshi working in Indian military station

Kolkata, Nov 7 (PTI) The Indian Army apprehended a Bangladeshi national who was working as a civilian labourer at its Bengdubi military station near Siliguri in north Bengal and in possession of Aadhaar, PAN and voter ID cards, an official said on Friday.

During a reverification drive of all civil personnel at the military station, situated close to the strategically sensitive 'Chicken's Neck', a man working there as a labourer was found suspicious and on further investigation and search, he was found to be in possession of a Bangladesh nationality identity card.

"He was also in possession of an Aadhaar card, a PAN card and a voter ID card," the Defence official said in a statement.

He said that the individual was handed over to police on Wednesday for further investigation," he said.

The official said that the military intelligence agencies and troops on ground are alert to identify any potential threats to the security of military stations, asserting that this "proactive drive" will continue at varied intervals.

"The incident highlights the fact that a large number of Bangladeshi nationals are in possession of Indian nationality documents made fraudulently and are using it extensively to gain employment within the country," he said in the statement. PTI AMR NN