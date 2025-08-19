Army aspirant dies during running test at recruitment rally in Andhra

Sarpavaram (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 19 (PTI) A 20-year-old army aspirant collapsed during the 1,600 metres running assessment in Kakinada district and died on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased is identified as G Saikiran, a resident of Sreeharinaidupeta of Vizianagaram district, they said.

"Saikiran participated in the 1,600 meters running event this morning. While running, he suddenly collapsed midway," Kakinada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Devraj Patil told PTI.

Saikiran was immediately shifted to a local hospital for treatment, but was declared dead around 5 pm, the official said.