Army aspirants in Himachal to undergo physical tests, dope tests from Jan 17

Hamirpur (HP), Jan 16 (PTI) The Army Recruitment Office in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district will conduct dope tests for more than 3,000 aspirants from January 17 to 24 to check the misuse of performance-enhancing substances, an officer said on Thursday.

According to Colonel BS Bhandari, Director of the Army Recruitment Office in Hamirpur, the physical tests for about 3,200 youths from the districts of Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Una, who have passed the Joint Entrance Examination, will be conducted followed by medical tests and document verification of eligible candidates at Anu Maidan.

Mobile phones will be banned in the recruitment area and dope tests will be conducted to check for the misuse of about 20 specified medicines that enhance physical ability and performance, Colonel Bhandari said.

Strict action will be taken against candidates found guilty, he added.

Colonel Bhandari urged candidates to bring a high-quality colour print of their admit cards to ensure the barcode scans properly.

He also advised all candidates to carefully read the instructions in the recruitment notification and bring the original copies of their certificates and other necessary documents.

All preparations for the upcoming recruitment rally have been completed with the cooperation of the district administration and various departments, he said. Strict measures have been put in place to prevent the misuse of performance-enhancing drugs during the physical tests.

Colonel Bhandari further appealed to candidates and their families not to fall for any temptations or influences regarding the recruitment process, assuring them that the Army Recruitment Office is committed to conducting the entire process fairly.