Army aviation squadron headed by officer from Maharashtra wins top award

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) A Kashmir-based army aviation squadron, commanded by a senior officer hailing from Maharashtra, has been adjudged the best army aviation squadron in the country, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The 257 Aviation Squadron, led by Colonel Vikas Magar (41), who hails from Ahilyanagr district, won the top honours. Col Magar is an alumnus of Sainik School Satara in Maharashtra.

Flight safety is a critical component in army aviation, ensuring that missions are completed effectively while minimizing risk to personnel, equipment and surrounding areas, the official said.

For an organisation like the army aviation, which often operates in high-stakes environments and demanding conditions, strict adherence to safety protocols is essential, he said.

Advertisment

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi honoured winners of the 'Aviation Flight Safety Award' during the Army Commanders’ Conference.

The award’ was institutionalised to acknowledge the outstanding contributions to flight safety, highlighting the unwavering commitment of individuals and teams who ensure every flight is secure and reliable.

In order to give a fair chance to the competitors, the competition was categorised into single and multiple engine helicopter units.

Advertisment

Two squadrons, 663 Army Aviation Squadron and 257 Army Aviation Squadron, topped their respective categories, the official said. PTI VT VT