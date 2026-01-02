Army bolsters long-term warfighting capability with 90 pc ammunition indigenisation

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Army operates close to 200 variants of ammunition and precision munitions across its weapon systems, and through focused policy reforms and industry engagement, more than 90 per cent of these have been indigenised and are being sourced through domestic routes, officials said on Friday.

Ammunition, spares and logistics form the backbone of combat endurance. Recognising this, the Indian Army has placed self-reliance in ammunition production at the “core of its preparedness strategy”, the officials said.

From reducing import dependence to creating a resilient domestic supply chain, the Army’s sustained push for indigenisation is “reshaping ammunition preparedness and long-term warfighting capability", a senior official said.

Over the last four to five years, procurement processes have been restructured to “promote competition and multiple sourcing options”, the official said.

An order basket of around Rs 16,000 crore has been created under 'Make in India' initiatives, while ammunition supply orders worth nearly Rs 26,000 crore have been placed on indigenous manufacturers in the past three years, the official said.

Vendor diversification has improved supply resilience, with many ammunition variants now supported by multiple domestic sources, the officials said.

The next phase focuses on consolidating these gains. The priority areas include strengthening domestic raw material supply chains for propellants and fuses, modernising manufacturing infrastructure, accelerating technology transfers and ensuring rigorous quality standards.

Together, these measures aim to build a robust and self-sustaining ammunition ecosystem, the officials said.

Those in the remaining categories are under active development through parallel efforts involving research agencies, public sector manufacturers and private industry, the officials said.

India’s security environment is increasingly shaped by uncertainty, rapid technological change and prolonged crises, the Army said.

In this context, military readiness depends not only on advanced weapons but also on the ability to sustain operations over time.

For years, ammunition supply relied heavily on the legacy production systems and overseas sourcing, leaving it vulnerable during global disruptions, the officials said.

“Recent conflicts have highlighted a clear reality -- nations that can sustain ammunition supplies domestically are better positioned to maintain operational momentum,” the official said.

Responding to this challenge, the Indian Army has accelerated indigenisation in line with the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and 'Make in India – Make for the World', he said.

By anchoring its ammunition capability in indigenous strength, the Army is enhancing its ability to "sustain prolonged operations, reinforce national resilience and ensure that operational readiness remains firm", the official said.