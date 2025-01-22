Army builds two bailey bridges to connect Shyok, Nubra valleys in Ladakh

Leh/Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) The Indian Army on Wednesday inaugurated two newly constructed bailey bridges over the Shyok River, enhancing connectivity between the Shyok and Nubra valleys in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The bridges, located near Shatse Taknak in the Diskit sub-division of Leh, were inaugurated by Brigadier V S Salaria, Commander of the Siachen Brigade, Brigadier V S Salaria and Deputy Chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), said defense spokesperson Tsering Angchuk.

Constructed by the Fire and Fury Corps Engineers, the two bridges -- 50 feet wide and 100 feet in length -- reduce travel distance by approximately 40 km and cut travel time by around two hours for the farthest villages in Nubra and Shyok valleys, he said.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including military personnel, Nubra Sub Divisional Magistrate Mukul Beniwal and community members from Charasa, Burma, Kuri, and Murgi villages.

These bridges are a significant boon to the local population, particularly during the harsh winter months, improving accessibility to essential services and fostering better connectivity for the villages in the Siachen region, he said. PTI AB NB