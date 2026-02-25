Army busts terror hideout in J-K's Poonch; IEDs, pistol recovered

Mendhar/Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) Army troops on Wednesday uncovered a terrorist hideout in a forward village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and recovered a cache of arms including two ready-to-use Improvised Explosive Devices and a pistol, officials said.

The recovery was made during a cordon and search operation at Salani Kasblari village in the Mendhar sector. The items, which included two grenades and 24 pistol rounds, were found hidden inside a cave.

According to the officials, the larger IED weighed approximately 4.5 kg, while the second was smaller. Both explosive devices and the grenades were later destroyed through a controlled explosion. No damage was reported during the disposal.

The timely recovery of the consignment has thwarted a planned terror attack in the border district, the officials added. PTI COR TAS AKY