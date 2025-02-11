Army captain among 2 soldiers killed in IED blast near LoC in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 11 (PTI) Two Army personnel, including a captain, were killed and another was injured when suspected terrorists set off an improvised explosive device (IED) near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector near here on Tuesday, officials said.

This was the third incident of cross-border action by terrorists in the Jammu region in four days. It came a day after the general officer commanding of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps unit of the Army, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, reviewed "hostile activities" along the LoC in Rajouri district.

The Army confirmed the fatalities in the blast and said "own troops are dominating the area and search operations are underway".

The officials said the troops were on patrolling duty when they were hit by the powerful explosion near a forward post in the Bhattal area of Akhnoor in Jammu district at around 3:50 pm.

The injured personnel were rushed to a hospital where two of them, including the captain, succumbed to their injuries, they said, adding that the condition of the other injured soldier is "out of danger".

The White Knight Corps, also known as the XVI Corps, saluted the supreme sacrifice of the two soldiers.

"Suspected Improvised Explosive Device blast reported in #Laleali in Akhnoor Sector during a fence patrol, resulting in two fatalities. Own troops are dominating the area and search operations are underway.

"White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of two gallant soldiers," it said in a post on X.

On Monday, a soldier was hit by a bullet from across the border while manning a forward post in the Kalal area of the Nowshera sector in Rajouri district, while on February 8, an Army patrol came under terrorist fire from a forest across the LoC in Rajouri's Keri sector. The terrorists were apparently waiting for an opportunity to sneak into the Indian side.

The Indian troops had also fired a few rounds in retaliation and subsequently, the anti-infiltration grid was strengthened to keep a tight vigil in the area.

"GOC White Knight Corps, along with GOC Ace of Spades and GOC Crossed Swords divisions, visited forward areas of the Rajouri sector for an operational update on the prevailing security situation and the hostile activities," the Army had said in a post on X.

The post, shared by the White Knight Corps on its official social media handles, said the corps commander complimented all ranks for their vigil and relentless operational focus.

He also urged them to remain prepared for all contingencies, the Army had said.

In the intervening night of February 4 and February 5, a land mine explosion reportedly resulted in some casualties to terrorists attempting to infiltrate into the Indian side from across the LoC in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district.

However, there was no official word about the possible terrorist casualties in the blast. PTI TAS RC