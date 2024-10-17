Army Captain commits suicide in Delhi, husband in Agra

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) An army captain was found hanging from the ceiling of her officers' mess in the Delhi Cantt area, hours after her lieutenant husband posted in Agra Air Force station also committed suicide, police said Thursday.

Captain Renu Tanwar posted at Military Nursing Service in Agra was found hanging at the Garuda Sharat Officers mess on Tuesday. In a note found in the room she blamed no one for her death, they said.

According to a police officer, Tanwar was in Delhi for the treatment of her mother at the AIIMS when she heard the news about her husband's suicide in Agra.

She was staying with her mother and brother at Gaurauda Sharath officers' guest house.

On Tuesday morning, her husband Deen Dayal Deep, who was deployed as a Flight Lieutenant in the Indian Air Force, was found hanging at the officers' quarter in Agra, the officer said.

His colleagues, in front of local police, broke open his house and found the body.

Renu Tanwar's mother and brother were away at the hospital when she hanged herself, the officer said.

According to a source, she expressed the wish to be cremated alongside her husband in the suicide note.

Her body was handed over to her parents after the postmortem on Wednesday.

The officer said Tanwar was a native of Rajasthan and Deep hailed from Bihar. The two were in a relationship and got married in 2022. PTI ALK ALK VN VN