Army captain dies at Jammu camp due to “medical reasons”

Jammu: An army captain died due to “medical reasons” inside a camp here, officials said on Sunday.

Captain Rudra Pratap Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, collapsed at the Akhnoor military garrison late Saturday and was immediately rushed to a hospital, they said.

The officer breathed his last during treatment, officials said.

General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva led troops to extend condolences to the officer’s family.

“GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks extend their deepest condolences on the unfortunate demise of Capt Rudra Pratap Singh due to medical reasons. We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," the army said in a post on X.