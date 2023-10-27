Army celebrates 'Shaurya Diwas' to mark landing of forces in Kashmir in 1947

Srinagar, Oct 27 (PTI) The army on Friday celebrated the 'Shaurya Diwas' here to mark the 76th year of the landing of forces in Kashmir which ensured the first civil-military victory of Independent India.

The Indian Army troops landed at the Budgam Airport to evict Pakistani forces from Jammu and Kashmir, a day after the Instrument of Accession was signed between Maharaja Hari Singh and the Republic of India.

During the 'Shaurya Diwas' organised on Friday, a replication of the historic event was performed to pay obeisance to the brave soldiers and the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The audience, including senior Army and Air Force officers, and students, witnessed the re-enactment of history, covering the violation of ‘Standstill Agreement’ by Pakistan. The event also depicted the arrival of the Indian Army soldiers on October 27, 1947, to evict the Pakistani Forces.

Speaking on the occasion, the general officer commanding (GoC) of the army's Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said the occasion is celebrated to remember the historic day which ensured Jammu and Kashmir is still an integral part of India.

The Army showed courage in its first big operation in independent India and foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy, saving Kashmir from going under Pakistan's occupation, he said.

Lt Gen Ghai recalled the valour of the first Param Vir Chakra recipient, Major Somnath Sharma, who despite being injured led a company and saved the Srinagar airfield from the clutches of the Pakistani tribals, making the supreme sacrifice in the process.

The GoC also paid glowing tributes to the bravery of others, including gallantry award winners Brigadier Rajinder Singh and Lt Col Dewan Ranjit Rai, who gave away their lives to protect the nation.

"Today, we should take a vow not to leave any stone unturned to take Kashmir towards peace and prosperity," he added.

Earlier, the Chinar Corps Commander and other military and civil dignitaries laid wreath at the Budgam War Memorial.

A mega infantry weapon and equipment display was also organised under the aegis of Victor Force on this occasion at Budgam. New generation weapons and equipment were showcased and spectators were briefed about the utility of the equipment while undertaking various types of operations, Srinagar-based Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, said in a statement.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, the Chinar Corps Commander interacted with veterans and enquired about their well-being.

Meanwhile, a similar function was held in Baramulla district as the nation paid homage to the soldiers whose landing in Srinagar marked a turning point in the erstwhile princely state of J&K and independent India, officials said.

The commemoration, combined with the solemn celebration of Infantry Day, was a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army and its unwavering commitment to safeguarding India’s sovereignty, an Army officer said.

The event began with General Officer Commanding of the Baramulla’s Dagger Division, Major General Rajesh Sethi, and Commander of Pir Panjal Brigade, Brigadier P M S Dhillon, paying their respects by laying wreaths at the Brigadier Rajinder Singh Memorial and the Pir Panjal Brigade War Memorial. PTI SSB MNK SSB MNK MNK