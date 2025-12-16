Army celebrates Vijay Diwas in remote Mechuka in Arunachal

Itanagar, Dec 16 (PTI) The Indian Army on Tuesday commemorated Vijay Diwas in the remote border village of Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district.

The Army organised a special screening of a documentary on the 1971 war for school students, highlighting military operations, strategic leadership and bravery of Indian soldiers, defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

The screening was followed by an interactive session in which Army personnel spoke on the historical importance of the 1971 war and the enduring role of the armed forces in safeguarding the nation's unity and integrity.

The programme also focused on fostering patriotism and national pride among the younger generation, while strengthening the bond between the Indian Army and students in the border region. Emphasis was laid on values such as courage, discipline and selfless service exemplified by the soldiers, the official said.

The Army also felicitated veterans with officers visiting their residences, acknowledging their immense courage, sacrifices and invaluable contribution to the nation.

Army personnel interacted with the war heroes and their families, reaffirming their commitment to honouring those who laid down their lives in the service of the country.

The state's leaders also paid rich tributes to the valour and sacrifice of the armed forces on the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein led the tributes, recalling the courage and selfless service of the soldiers who upheld the nation's honour and secured peace and freedom for future generations.

Mein said Vijay Diwas is a solemn reminder of the "unmatched courage, sacrifice and valour of the Indian Armed Forces who secured a historic victory in 1971 and upheld the honour of our nation".

He said their dedication and selfless service continue to ensure India’s sovereignty, peace and freedom.

Home Minister Mama Natung also paid homage to the soldiers, stating that the "brave hearts fought with courage and compassion to protect justice and humanity".

He said their sacrifices are etched forever in India's history and in the hearts of every Indian.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge said the day is a solemn occasion to remember and salute the bravery and sacrifice of the armed forces.

Vijay Diwas is observed every year on December 16 to mark India’s decisive victory over Pakistan in 1971, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh. PTI UPL UPL SOM