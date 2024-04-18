Army Chief attends opening ceremony of India-Uzbekistan joint military exercise in Termez

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday visited the training area and attended the opening ceremony of India-Uzbekistan joint military exercise 'DUSTLIK' in Termez, sources said.

General Pande is visiting Uzbekistan from April 15-18 to explore new avenues of bilateral military collaboration.

Exercise 'DUSTLIK' aims to foster military cooperation and enhance combined capabilities to execute joint operations in mountainous as well as semi-urban terrain. It would focus on high degree of physical fitness, joint planning, joint tactical drills and basics of special arms skills, the sources said.

General Pande visited the training area and attended the opening ceremony of the exercise today. He was accompanied by Deputy Minister of Defence for Combat Training and the Chief of Southern Operations Command from the Uzbekistan side, they said.

On arrival at the exercise area, General Pande was briefed by the contingent commanders about the exercise plan.

Post briefing, he witnessed the training activities that included display of martial arts and other tactical activities.

General Pande also addressed and interacted with troops of both contingents and appreciated their hard work and joint efforts while undertaking this exercise.

He complimented the contingents for great demeanour and professional conduct.

The Army Chief underscored the importance of growing partnership between the two countries and the armed forces.

He undertook a "windshield tour" of the training facilities and visited the Termez Museum, the sources said, adding General Pande also interacted with media.

"It will enable the two sides to share their best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting joint operations. The exercise will also facilitate developing inter-operability, bonhomie and camaraderie between the soldiers of both countries," the sources said. PTI KND AS AS