Army Chief awards BSF female officer Commendation Disc for exceptional courage during Operation Sindoor

Jammu, May 30 (PTI) Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, on Friday awarded Border Security Force (BSF) Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari with the Commendation Disc for her exceptional courage and operational proficiency during Operation Sindoor in the Jammu frontier.

Commanding a border outpost within eyeball-to-eyeball contact of a Pakistani post along the International Border, the assistant commandant led her troops to silence three forward hostile posts across the zero line (the area closest to enemy territory) by giving a befitting reply.

"On 30 May 2025, COAS General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, felicitated Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari of BSF Jammu with the Commendation Disc for her exceptional courage and operational proficiency during Operation Sindoor," BSF Jammu said on X.

She gallantly commanded a forward-deployed BSF company under challenging conditions, it said.

Apart from Neha, six women constables held gun positions at a forward border post, with their "josh" rising with every bullet they fired at the enemy positions across the IB in the Samba, R S Pura and Akhnoor sectors.

Neha, a third-generation officer from her family in Uttarakhand, takes pride in being a part of the BSF and commanding a border outpost in the Pargwal forward area of Akhnoor sector in Jammu district during Operation Sindoor.

"I feel proud to be manning a post along the International Border with my troops. It is approximately 150 meters away from the Pakistani post in the Akhnoor–Pargwal area," she told PTI here on Wednesday.

Neha's grandfather served in the Indian Army and her parents are from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), making her a third-generation officer in the family.

"My grandfather served in the Army. My father was in the CRPF. My mother is in the CRPF. I am a third-generation officer in the force," she said.