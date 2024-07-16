Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi briefs Rajnath Singh on Doda encounter

New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

Four army personnel, including an officer, have been killed in action during the operation against a heavily-armed group of terrorists, according to official sources.

The defence minister's office said he spoke to Gen Dwivedi this morning.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh spoke to CoAs, General Upendra Dwivedi this morning. RM was apprised of the ground situation and the ongoing Counter Terrorist Op in Doda by the Army Chief," Singh's office said on X.