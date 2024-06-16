Army chief calls on Union Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Sunday.

General Pande called on the minister after attending two subsequent meetings convened by Shah to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the preparations for the Amarnath pilgrimage.

"Shri Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, met Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah today," the Union home minister's office wrote on 'X'.

General Pande will retire from service on June 30. PTI ACB IJT IJT