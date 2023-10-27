Army chief calls youth India's precious national asset, asks them to contribute to transform lives

Pune, Oct 27 (PTI) No nation can be great without the perseverance, belief, hard work and sacrifice of its youth, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande said on Friday.

He was delivering the Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw memorial lecture on 'Imperatives for the Future Leadership of Rising India' at the Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies here.

Addressing the students, General Pande said India is a nation of 800 million youth, each of whom represents an important component of this precious national asset.

"No matter what your field of expertise is in the years ahead, I am of the firm opinion that each one of you holds the potential to transform many lives. No nation can be great without the perseverance, belief, hard work, and sacrifice of its youth," he said.

Calling youth the torchbearers of the nation, he told the students the nation today reflects a confident optimism about the future as a large number of opportunities await motivated, bright and self-driven young men and women like them.

"Therefore, aim big and be ready to seize new opportunities. March ahead with confidence to become good citizens. Pursue your dream and go on to contribute in your own special way to the aspirations of an emerging India," Pande said.

He advised the students that as they embark on the journey to becoming leaders in various fields, they must also contribute back to society and the nation.

"Become good citizens of the country, be responsible and inspire others to bring about positive change and transformation. Also, address your social responsibility where possible. Support and help those in need with the contribution of your time, resources, and influence," the general said. PTI SPK BNM BNM