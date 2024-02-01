Army chief dedicates expanded Bombay Sappers War Memorial in Pune

Pune, Jan 31 (PTI) Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande on Wednesday laid a wreath and dedicated the expanded Bombay Sappers War Memorial at the Bombay Engineers Group and Centre here in Pune to commemorate its centenary.

A commemorative postage stamp was also released by the Army chief on the occasion of the War Memorial Centenary to immortalize its revered status, said a defence release.

The Bombay Sappers War Memorial is a hallowed structure standing tall in memory of the soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice, said the release.

The expanded war memorial includes two arched rows of ascending walls bearing the names of each of the bravehearts and a digital kiosk established to locate each name for visitors.

Addressing a gathering of over 3,000 personnel, including soldiers of the Sikh Light Infantry and Maratha Light Infantry marching contingents, Genral Pande conveyed his compliments to the Bombay Sappers for their outstanding professionalism in rendering combat engineer support to the field formations of the Army and in nation building activities. PTI SPK RSY