Army chief discusses security issues with J-K LG

Srinagar, Jul 14 (PTI) Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande on Friday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha here and discussed various security issues in the Union Territory.

General Pande met Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here during his visit to the Union Territory.

"Met General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff at Raj Bhawan, Srinagar. Held extensive discussion on various security issues," Sinha said in a tweet.

General Pande was accompanied by Northern Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt General Upendra Dwivedi and Lt General Rajiv Ghai, the General Officer Commanding of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps. PTI SSB SZM