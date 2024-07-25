Army Chief Dwivedi visits forward areas along LoC in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jul 25 (PTI) Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday visited forward areas along the Line of Control in Kashmir valley to review the preparedness of the forces involved in counter-infiltration and counter-terror operations, officials said.

The Chief of Army Staff later left for Kargil to take part in the silver jubilee celebrations of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

After arriving here on Wednesday, General Dwivedi, along with Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, GOC-in-C Northern Command, Chinar Corps Commander, civil dignitaries and all ranks of Chinar Corps paid homage to Naik Dilawar Khan, who laid down his life during an anti-terror operation in Kupwara. PTI SSB MIJ RHL