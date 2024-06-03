Army chief felicitates Major Radhika Sen

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Army chief General Manoj Pande on Monday felicitated Major Radhika Sen, the Indian peacekeeper who was conferred a prestigious award by the United Nations last week.

Major Sen received the "2023 UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award" from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday at the world body's headquarters in New York.

She served with the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).

"General Manoj Pande, #COAS felicitated Major Radhika Sen in New Delhi, on her being conferred with the prestigious 'UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year' Award at #UN Headquarters, #NewYork," the Army said on X.

Born in Himachal Pradesh in 1993, Major Sen joined the Indian Army eight years ago. She graduated as a biotechnology engineer and was pursuing her master's degree from IIT-Bombay when she decided to join the armed forces.

Major Sen is a leader and a role model and her service is a true credit to the UN as a whole, Guterres said at the award ceremony. PTI MPB RC