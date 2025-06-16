Army Chief felicitates members of NCC team that summited Mt Everest, tells youth to dream big

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi felicitated members of an expedition team of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) whose members recently summited Mount Everest and successfully unfurled the tricolour there, officials said on Monday.

The Indian Army also shared some photos of the interaction on X.

Gen Dwivedi asserted that their feat not only brought glory to the nation but also serves as a "beacon of inspiration" for youth to dream big, aim high and push beyond perceived limits.

"NCC Cadets – Scaling the World’s Highest Peak, Inspiring India #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS interacted and felicitated the NCC Cadets & support team of the NCC Mountaineering Expedition, who had successfully summited & proudly unfurled the tricolour atop #MountEverest on 18 May 2025," it wrote.

"#COAS commended the cadets for their exceptional achievement at such a young age, calling it a shining example of young leadership, discipline and national pride. Their feat not only brought glory to the nation but also serves as a beacon of inspiration for youth to dream big, aim high and push beyond perceived limits," it said.

Ten NCC cadets (five male and five female), four officers, two junior commissioned officers, a female cadet instructor and 10 non-commissioned officers achieved the feat of scaling the world’s highest peak in the early hours of May 18. PTI KND HIG