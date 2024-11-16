Army Chief Gen Dwivedi briefed on institutionalised training at ARTRAC

Shimla, Nov 16 (PTI) Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi visited the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) here on Saturday, where he was briefed on the various doctrinal aspects and facets of institutionalised training being incorporated at all the training institutes spread across the country.

Advertisment

Exhorting all ranks at the Army Training Command to continue their quest for excellence, Gen Dwivedi appreciated the numerous training initiatives involving latest technological advancements presently underway at the ARTRAC to transform the Indian Army into a modern, technology-driven, 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) and battle-ready force, a statement issued here said.

Gen Dwivedi also interacted with and felicitated army veterans from Himachal Pradesh during his visit. PTI BPL ARI