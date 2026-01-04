Army Chief Gen Dwivedi embarks on 2-day visit to UAE

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a two-day visit to explore ways to strengthen bilateral military cooperation.

Gen Dwivedi is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with top military brass of the influential Gulf nation.

"The visit underscores a shared commitment to deepening mutual understanding, enhancing cooperation in areas of common interest and advancing bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations," the Indian Army said on social media.

Gen Dwivedi's trip to the UAE is taking place weeks after the Gulf nation's Commander of the Presidential Guard, Major General Ali Saif Humaid Alkaabi, visited India.

The Army Chief's visit comes in the midst of fast-paced developments in the Gulf region, including escalating tensions between the UAE and Saudi Arabia over the situation in Yemen.

The military cooperation between India and the UAE witnessed a significant momentum after the visit to that country by then Army Chief Gen MM Naravane in December 2020.

It was the first-ever visit to the UAE by a head of the Indian Army. PTI MPB RT RT