Army Chief Gen Dwivedi embarks on visit to UAE, Sri Lanka

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday embarked on a four-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Sri Lanka to explore ways to shore up bilateral military cooperation.

In the first leg of his two-nation tour, Gen Dwivedi is visiting the UAE to hold wide-ranging talks with the top military brass of the influential Gulf nation. He will also visit key military establishments including the UAE National Defence College and interact with officers and troops.

"These engagements are aimed at further enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, professional military exchanges and strategic understanding between the two armed forces," the Army said.

It said Gen Dwivedi's January 5-6 visit to the Gulf nation underscores a shared commitment to deepen mutual understanding and enhance cooperation in areas of common interest.

Gen Dwivedi's trip to the UAE is taking place weeks after the Gulf nation's Commander of the Presidential Guard, Major General Ali Saif Humaid Alkaabi, visited India.

The Army Chief's visit comes in the midst of fast-paced developments in the Gulf region including escalating tensions between the UAE and Saudi Arabia over the situation in Yemen.

The military cooperation between India and the UAE witnessed a significant momentum after the visit to that country by then Army Chief Gen MM Naravane in December 2020.

It was the first-ever visit to the UAE by a head of the Indian Army.

From the UAE, Gen Dwivedi will travel to Sri Lanka for a two-day visit from January 7 to 8.

In Colombo, he will hold talks with senior political and military brass, including the defence secretary and the commander of the Sri Lanka Army.

The discussions will be on matters of mutual interest, including training cooperation, capacity building and regional security, the Army said.

The Chief of Army Staff will also address Sri Lankan military officers at the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC and trainees at the Army War College in Buttala.

General Dwivedi will also pay homage at the memorial for the Indian Peace-Keeping Force (IPKF) in Colombo. India had lost around 1,200 soldiers during the Indian Peacekeeping Force's stay in Sri Lanka between July 1987 and March 1990.

In April last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the fallen warriors of the IPKF at the memorial during his visit to the island nation.

"The visit of the Chief of the Army Staff to the UAE and Sri Lanka reaffirms India's commitment to strengthening defence cooperation, fostering mutual trust and enhancing interoperability with friendly nations in the Indian Ocean Region and West Asia," the Army said in a statement. PTI MPB RT