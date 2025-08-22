Army Chief Gen Dwivedi, his wife take pledge for organ donation

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and his wife Sunita Dwivedi have taken a pledge for organ donation, with him describing the act as an extension of the armed forces' spirit of sacrifice and courage, officials said on Thursday.

He urged service personnel and their families to come forward and set an example for society.

Gen Dwivedi and his wife took the pledge at an event held at Army Hospital (Research & Referral) here. He described organ donation as a "service to humanity" and an extension of the armed forces' spirit of sacrifice and courage.

An official said their gesture has given a significant boost to the Armed Forces Organ Retrieval and Transplantation Authority (AORTA).

The initiative aims to encourage awareness and inspire the armed forces' community to lead the nation in organ donation.

Under the leadership of Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, AORTA has emerged as a national leader in organ retrieval and transplant efforts, the officials said.

"The Indian Army has already created a record, with more than 26,000 personnel pledging organ donations in a single campaign," the official said.

Gen Dwivedi also lauded AORTA for its consistent efforts in spreading awareness and motivating the armed forces personnel about the importance of organ donation.

Recognising the vital role of healthcare workers, the Army chief presented on-the-spot Chiefs' Recommendation Cards to three frontline staffers engaged in organ transplant care, including a housekeeper who diligently maintained hygiene and sanitation for patients.

The event included a heartfelt tribute to donor families who extended the gift of life through organ donation. These families were felicitated in a solemn ceremony for their compassion and courage, the officials said.