Army chief Gen Dwivedi inaugurates training lab at Artificial Limb Centre in Pune

Pune, Jan 14 (PTI) Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday inaugurated a new upper limb training lab at the Artificial Limb Centre (ALC) in Pune.

Advertisment

The visit highlighted the latest advancements in prosthetic care, with General Dwivedi being briefed on the centre's cutting-edge computer-aided designing and manufacturing workshops, a release stated.

The Army chief inaugurated the newly constructed upper limb training lab, a significant enhancement to the centre's capabilities in providing tailored rehabilitation for upper limb amputees.

The lab is expected to play a crucial role in furthering the centre's mission to offer the highest quality of care and support to soldiers and veterans.

Advertisment

General Dwivedi also interacted with patients, offering encouragement and sharing moments of joy.

His engagement reflected the Indian Army's deep commitment to the welfare and rehabilitation of its soldiers, ensuring they receive the best possible support in their journey toward recovery and independence.

The Artificial Limb Centre, known for its innovative and compassionate approach to rehabilitation, continues to set the standard for prosthetic care, empowering soldiers and veterans to lead independent and fulfilling lives, the release stated. PTI SPK ARU