Army Chief Gen Dwivedi leaves for Algeria

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) In his first foreign trip following Operation Sindoor, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday left for Algeria on a four-day visit to explore ways to boost bilateral defence ties.

The visit comes nearly 10 months after India inked a pact on defence cooperation with the North African nation.

Gen Dwivedi will hold talks with top defence and military brass of Algeria focusing on ways to enhance bilateral defence cooperation, especially between the two land forces, people familiar with the matter said.

India and Algeria inked the agreement for cooperation in the military field in early November last year.

New Delhi has been looking at expanding its defence ties with the African nation against the backdrop of China's relentless efforts to expand its strategic heft in the region.

The visit underscores a shared commitment to deepening mutual understanding, enhancing cooperation in areas of common interest and advancing bilateral defence cooperation, an Indian Army spokesperson said.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan visited the African nation from October 31 to November 3 last year and participated in the 70th anniversary of Algeria's War of Independence.

India and Algeria have a Joint Commission Mechanism (JCM) to comprehensively address bilateral cooperation.

It is Gen Dwivedi's first visit abroad after Operation Sindoor. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes with Pakistan that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10. PTI MPB DV DV