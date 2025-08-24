Army Chief Gen Dwivedi leaves for Algeria to boost military ties

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) In his first foreign trip following Operation Sindoor, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday left for Algeria on a four-day visit to explore ways to expand bilateral defence and security ties.

The visit comes nearly 10 months after India inked a pact on defence cooperation with the North African nation.

Gen Dwivedi will hold talks with top defence and military brass of Algeria focusing on ways to enhance bilateral defence cooperation, especially between the two land forces, officials said.

New Delhi has been looking at expanding its defence ties with the African nations against the backdrop of China's relentless efforts to expand its strategic heft in the region.

"The visit aims to reinforce defence and security engagement between India and Algeria, with a focus on bolstering army-to-army cooperation, sharing perspectives on regional and global security challenges, and exploring avenues for defence industrial collaboration," the Army said in a statement.

India and Algeria inked the agreement for cooperation in the military field in early November last year.

"The visit of the Chief of Army Staff is expected to further deepen the historic ties between the two nations and provide impetus to advancing shared security interests, regional stability and defence cooperation," the Army said.

Gen Dwivedi will hold high-level meetings with senior Algerian leadership, including Gen Said Chanegriha, the Chief of Staff of the People's National Army, Lt Gen Mostefa Smaali, Commander of the Algerian land forces.

He will also visit prominent military institutions such as the School of Command and Major Staff and Cherchell Military Academy.

As a precursor to the Army Chief's visit, several Indian defence firms showcased their capabilities at a defence seminar in Algiers, held from July 30 to August 1.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan visited the African nation from October 31 to November 3 last year and participated in the 70th anniversary of Algeria's War of Independence. PTI MPB DV DV