Army Chief Gen Dwivedi pitches for 'IKIGAI' framework for Indo-Pacific nations

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday pitched an 'IKIGAI' framework that reflects a "shared purpose" among Indo-Pacific nations to leverage collective land power in safeguarding peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

He was virtually addressing the 3rd Land Forces Summit, hosted by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. It was attended by the chiefs and senior military leadership of Australia, Japan, Philippines, Malaysia and the US, the Indian Army said.

"In his address, the #COAS postulated the 'IKIGAI' Framework as a roadmap for Indo-Pacific Land Power Cooperation. IKIGAI comprises: I – Interoperability & Information Sharing K – Knowledge & Professional Military Education I – International Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief G – Generative Technological Partnerships A – Assurance for Security Partnerships I – Integrated Logistics & Sustainment," the Army said in a post on X.

General Dwivedi further articulated the three pillars of convergence -- "Shared Diagnosis, Shared Principles and Shared Actions". He emphasised that the 'IKIGAI' Framework reflects a shared purpose among Indo-Pacific nations to leverage collective land power in safeguarding peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

The Land Forces Summit aims to promote multilateral Army-to-Army defence cooperation through multinational senior leadership sessions and structured Land Forces Dialogue, the Indian Army said. PTI KND OZ OZ