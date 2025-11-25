Army Chief Gen Dwivedi to visit Sri Lanka next week

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi will undertake a two-day visit to Sri Lanka next week to further expand bilateral military ties and review the regional security dynamics.

During his December 1-2 visit, Gen Dwivedi will hold talks with the Sri Lankan political and military leadership, with a focus on emerging regional and global security challenges.

"The visit marks a significant moment in the trajectory of India-Sri Lanka defence cooperation. It comes against the backdrop of a consistent pattern of high-level military engagements that have strengthened trust and operational familiarity between the two countries," a military official said.

"In essence, the upcoming visit is a reaffirmation of India's commitment to Sri Lanka as a close neighbour, valued partner and trusted friend. It showcases the enduring strength of bilateral defence ties and reflects a mutual desire to work together for peace, stability and prosperity in the region," he said.

The visit will facilitate the sharing of perspectives on emerging regional and global security challenges, especially at a time when the Indo-Pacific and the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) face new and evolving strategic pressures, the official said.

The visit is expected to deepen Army-to-Army relations between the two countries through expanded opportunities for training, professional exchanges, joint exercises and dialogue on operational best practices. PTI MPB ZMN