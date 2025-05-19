Army Chief Gen Dwivedi visits Longewala in Rajasthan, lauds role of soldiers in Op Sindoor

Jaisalmer/New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Monday visited Longewala in the forward areas of Rajasthan, where he interacted with troops of the Konark Corps and congratulated them for their "exemplary role" in the success of Operation Sindoor, officials said.

He also reviewed the joint actions undertaken in coordination with the Indian Air Force and the Border Security Force, they said.

The joint actions of the Indian Army, the IAF and the BSF during Operation Sindoor not only "blunted enemy intent" but also established a "new normal" in maintaining operational dominance along the western front, the officials said.

As part of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army undertook rapid deployment of surveillance assets and air defence systems, in close coordination with the IAF and BSF, Defence spokesperson Lt Col Nikhil Dhawan said.

He said that the calibrated positioning of weapon systems and other operational enablers, aligned with civil administration support, ensured effective area domination and neutralisation of potential threats.

The western front had faced attack from Pakistan military, including waves of drone assault into Indian air space after the strategic action by India early on May 7 in retaliation of the Pahalgam attack.

On the western front, the desert stretching from Jaisalmer to the Kutch region witnessed a "swift and coordinated operational response" from the three forces.

"These joint actions not only blunted enemy intent, but also established a new normal in maintaining operational dominance along the western front. The calibrated positioning of weapon systems and other operational enablers, aligned with civil administration support, ensured effective area domination and neutralisation of potential threats," the spokesperson said.

During his interaction with soldiers of the Konark Corps, the Army chief acknowledged their valour, unwavering commitment, and dogged determination in defending the international boundary.

Gen Dwivedi praised the troops for their vigilant actions, including the "successful neutralisation of enemy drone incursions", which effectively prevented any misadventure by the adversary in the desert theatre, the spokesperson said.

The Army chief highlighted the Indian Army's tradition of honour and its unflinching readiness to "meet future challenges with decisive force", reaffirming the force's commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and ensuring high operational preparedness amid a dynamic security environment.

Appreciating the fortitude of men and women serving in the harsh desert terrain amid peak summer conditions, Gen Dwivedi conveyed his and the nation's admiration for their unrelenting service in defence of national objectives, the official said.

Under Operation Sindoor, India on early May 7 destroyed nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The two sides reached an understanding on cessation of hostilities on May 10 after four days of confrontations.

There is "no expiry date" to the understanding reached between Indian and Pakistani Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) on cessation of hostilities nearly a week back, the Indian Army said on Sunday.

The clarification came following reports that the arrangement between the two militaries on stopping the hostilities was ending on May 18 evening.