Army Chief General Manoj Pande calls on President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
"Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office said in a post on X, along with a picture of the meeting.
