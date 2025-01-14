Army chief General Dwivedi inaugurates training lab at Pune's Artificial Limb Centre

Pune, Jan 14 (PTI) Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday inaugurated a new upper limb training lab at the Artificial Limb Centre (ALC) in Pune.

The visit highlighted the latest advancements in prosthetic care, with General Dwivedi being briefed on the centre's cutting-edge computer-aided designing and manufacturing workshops, a release stated.

The Army chief inaugurated the newly constructed upper limb training lab, a significant enhancement to the centre's capabilities in providing tailored rehabilitation for upper limb amputees.

The lab is expected to play a crucial role in furthering the centre's mission to offer the highest quality of care and support to soldiers and veterans.

General Dwivedi also interacted with patients, offering encouragement and sharing moments of joy.

His engagement reflected the Indian Army's deep commitment to the welfare and rehabilitation of its soldiers, ensuring they receive the best possible support in their journey toward recovery and independence.

The Artificial Limb Centre, known for its innovative and compassionate approach to rehabilitation, continues to set the standard for prosthetic care, empowering soldiers and veterans to lead independent and fulfilling lives, the release stated.

The Army chief and his wife, Sunita Dwivedi, also visited the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC) at Military Hospital in the Khadki area.

The centre is known for the rehabilitation of defence personnel who suffered spinal cord injuries while serving the nation.

The PRC, known for its comprehensive care, features a range of amenities aimed at enhancing the quality of life of its residents.

General Dwivedi was impressed by the residents' remarkable skills and resilience, particularly highlighting their breath-taking mouth paintings.

He commended the residents for their creativity and strength, noting that their achievements serve as an inspiring testament to their perseverance, a release stated.

In his address, the Army chief emphasised the centre's pivotal role in fostering self-reliance and providing ongoing motivation to those facing life's toughest challenges.

Speaking to PTI during his visit to the PRC, General Dwivedi applauded the enthusiasm of paraplegic soldiers.

"I am so happy to see the exuberance, josh, and enthusiasm among these patients. They do not seem like patients at all. They look like leaders of tomorrow. The way they are playing, their vibrancy about their achievements, and their skills in fields like painting and sports have become an inspiration for all of us," he said. PTI SPK ARU RSY