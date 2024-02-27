Army chief General Pande holds talks with French counterpart

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Army chief General Manoj Pande on Tuesday held "constructive" talks with his French counterpart, General Pierre Schill, focusing on ways to strengthen the cooperation between the two armies.

General Schill, the French Army chief, is on a visit to India from February 27 to 29.

The Indian Army said General Pande and General Schill exchanged ideas and held constructive discussions on various contemporary issues, including strengthening the cooperation between the two armies.

"The visit by Gen. Pierre Schill highlights the shared commitment of France and India to strengthen their strategic collaboration across defence, security and technology," the Army said in a statement.

"Such bilateral visits and various exercises between the militaries of both the nations epitomise the longstanding bond between the armed forces and reinforce their dedication to promoting regional stability and international security," it added.

The French Army chief began his engagements after paying tributes to the fallen heroes at the National War memorial.

General Schill was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns.

The visiting commander will be interacting with defence industry representatives and also witness a firing demonstration of Pinaka weapon systems in Rajasthan.

He will also be visiting the Sapta Shakti Command in Jaipur and interact with senior military commanders.

On February 29, General Schill will be addressing officers at the prestigious National Defence College (NDC). PTI MPB RC