Army chief meets CM Tamang in Gangtok

Gangtok, Nov 18 (PTI) Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi met Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday.

Accompanied by several senior army officers, General Dwivedi visited Tamang's official residence in Gangtok.

Tamang said matters of mutual interest, focused on national security, Ranbhoomi Darshan, military-civil fusion and welfare measures for the veterans of Sikkim were discussed during the meeting.

"I deeply appreciate the dedication, discipline and selfless service of the Indian Army in safeguarding our nation's frontiers and in upholding peace and tranquillity," he said in a Facebook post, sharing photos of the meeting.

General Dwivedi is on a visit to the forward areas of Sikkim, the CM said. PTI COR SOM