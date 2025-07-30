Army chief meets Manipur Guv in Imphal

Imphal, Jul 30 (PTI) Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday.

General Dwivedi was accompanied by senior officers, including the Eastern Army Commander, at the meeting at Raj Bhavan in Imphal, a statement said.

"The governor extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Army leadership on the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, and commended the Indian Army for its exemplary professionalism, commitment, and tireless efforts in ensuring the security and stability of the region," it said.

Discussions were also held on the Durand Cup, which started in Imphal on Wednesday.

"The Chief of the Army Staff expressed his appreciation to the Governor and the Government of Manipur for their continued support and active facilitation in the successful organisation of the event," it said. PTI CORR SOM