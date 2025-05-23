Army Chief presents Badge of Sacrifice, Certificate of Honour to next of kin of fallen heroes

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Friday presented the Badge of Sacrifice and the Certificate of Honour to the next of kin of several army personnel, who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The awards -- a deeply symbolic tribute to valour and supreme sacrifice -- were conferred to honour officers, junior commissioned officers and other ranks who were killed in enemy and terrorist action while serving the nation, a senior official said.

Instituted in July 1999, the Badge of Sacrifice and Certificate of Honour have since been bestowed upon the families of bravehearts from conflicts dating back to 1947. The first official presentation was held on Vijay Diwas on December 16, 1999, marking a significant milestone in the army's continued commitment to remembering its bravehearts, he added.

The presentation ceremony at the Manekshaw Centre took place a day after the formal Defence Investiture Ceremony, which was conducted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Gen Dwivedi presented the Badge of Sacrifice and Certificate of Honour to the next of kin of Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Aashish Dhonchak, Captain Deepak Singh, Havildar Rohit Kumar, Naik Dilwar Khan, Rifleman Ravi Kumar, Sepoy Pradeep Singh and also to the next of kin of Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat (Jammu and Kashmir Police) and Vijayan Kutty G (Border Road Organisation).

The Badge of Sacrifice, a 24-carat gold-plated insignia, is individually engraved with the army number, rank and name of the soldier. On the reverse, the Indian Army insignia is inscribed, symbolising eternal remembrance, the official said.

The Certificate of Honour is equally distinguished -- crafted on permanent-finish 24-carat gold foil and set within a gold-plated frame. Designed by the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans, these honours reflect both the aesthetic dignity and enduring respect the army holds for its fallen heroes, he added.

The Indian Army continues to uphold its deep-rooted traditions of honour, duty and sacrifice, ensuring that every fallen soldier is remembered with dignity and reverence, the official said.