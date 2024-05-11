Army chief reviews operational preparedness along LAC in Ladakh

Leh, May 11 (PTI) Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande visited forward areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Saturday and reviewed the troops' operational preparedness, the Army said.

General Pande, who arrived in Ladakh on Friday, interacted with all ranks, including the troops of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and commended them for their high morale and resoluteness while operating in the extreme weather conditions and inhospitable terrain, Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) said.

The Army chief also exhorted all ranks to continue working together with professionalism, zeal and enthusiasm, the ADGPI wrote on X.

General Pande started his tour of Ladakh on Friday by visiting the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps headquarters.

He was given a detailed update by the commanders on the prevailing situation and operational preparedness, the ADGPI said, adding that the Army chief complimented the officers and troops for their professionalism, unwavering commitment and dedication to duty.

General Pande also visited the Medium Maintenance (Reset) Facility for Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFV) established at a high-altitude area in Ladakh.

The ADGPI said the unique maintenance facility promotes enhanced serviceability and mission reliability of AFVs and keeps the combat fleet operationally ready even in rugged terrain and challenging weather, with the temperature dipping down to minus 40 degrees Celsius. PTI TAS RC