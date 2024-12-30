Army chief reviews operational preparedness, interacts with troops in Dehradun: Sources

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Monday visited Dehradun during which he reviewed operational preparedness, interacted with troops and received "comprehensive briefings" from some of the top officers on the ongoing security initiatives and infrastructure development in the region, sources said.

He also underscored the critical importance of "maintaining peak operational efficiency and adaptability" in an increasingly complex and "evolving security environment" in the Uttarakhand capital, they said.

The visit underscores the "proactive approach" taken by the Chief of the Army Staff to ensure mission readiness while boosting the morale of the troops deployed in varied and challenging terrains.

He was accompanied by Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command.

The Army chief "visited Dehradun where he reviewed operational preparedness and interacted with troops stationed in the region today," a defence source said.

During his visit, Gen Dwivedi "received comprehensive briefings" from Lt Gen D G Misra, General Officer Commanding, Uttar Bharat Area, and Maj Gen Naveen Mahajan, General Officer Commanding, Golden Key Division, he added.

The briefings covered the region's operational capabilities, ongoing security initiatives and infrastructure development, the source said.

In addition to these briefings, Gen Dwivedi interacted with the troops and praised their professionalism, dedication and unwavering commitment to the nation.

The Army chief also highlighted the force's ongoing efforts to modernise equipment, improve training standards and foster innovation to effectively address future challenges, the sources said.

He reaffirmed the leadership's "unwavering commitment" to the welfare of soldiers and their families, acknowledging their sacrifices in the service of the nation.

In a special address, Gen Dwivedi extended his heartiest wishes to all personnel ahead of the New Year.

Prior to reaching Dehradun, the Army chief had accompanied Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to the premier training establishments of the Indian Army at Mhow Military Station on December 29-30.

At Mhow, the Union minister was briefed by Lt Gen H S Sahi, Commandant, Army War College on the role and significance of the institute towards training and empowering military leaders for warfighting across the entire spectrum of conflict. The minister had also addressed all the officers of Mhow Garrison and commended the selfless service and dedication of all ranks, they said.